Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have announced that they will take an extended break following their schedule at the 39th Golden Disc Awards on January 5, 2025. After this event, they will conclude their activities for the year and embark on a long-term break. During this time, the members plan to spend quality moments with their families and rest. BigHit Music, their agency, asked the K-Pop group's fans for their support and understanding as the members take this time for themselves. The group vows to return to MOA after their break. TXT and Jonas Brothers Collaborate for Energetic and Playful New Single 'Do It Like That'! (Watch Video).

TXT Announces Hiatus After 39th Golden Disc Awards

