TXT teases their comeback with a mesmerising concept film 'Romantic' for their 6th mini-album 'Minisode 3: TOMORROW'. In the teaser, released on March 22 at midnight KST, the boys star in a Shakespearian-themed video, portraying a tale of longing and hope. Amidst a backdrop of blooming roses, one rose can end the boy's solitude. Patiently awaiting, the boy yearns for the arrival of 'you’ (someone), believing they will meet again tomorrow. K-Pop Group TXT Drops Energetic Track ‘Back for More’ With Brazilian Popstar Anitta (Watch Video).

Watch TXT's Cncept Film ‘Romantic’ for ‘Minisode 3: TOMORROW’;

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)