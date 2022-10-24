Jungsu seems quite busy cutting up flowers and digging up soil in his new visual sampler for "Overload". Xdinary Heroes will be making their comeback with their second mini album also titled Overload, which will release on November 4 at 1 pm KST. They previously also released spoiler images, the track list, instrumental sampler and more. Xdinary Heroes’ Gu-nil Tries To Fight a Dark Transformation in His Visual Sampler for ‘Overload’.

