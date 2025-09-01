PUBG Mobile shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 1, 2025, announcing an exciting collaboration with G-DRAGON. The post read, "A world redefined by G-DRAGON,” confirming entry in both PUBG and PUBG MOBILE this September. The collaboration is expected to bring new in-game content inspired by G-DRAGON’s style and creativity. The launch will roll out in three phases. PC users will be able to access the content from September 10. Console players can get it from September 18, while mobile users will receive the update on September 19, 2025. PUBG Mobile Version 4.0 Launch on September 4, Will Arrive With New Features and Collaborations; Check Details.

G-DRAGON and PUBG Mobile Collaboration

