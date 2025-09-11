PUBG and G-DRAGON have come together for a special in-game collaboration, now live for a limited time. PUBG Battlegrounds shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on September 10, 2025, and said, "My game, my rule, my survival. Define your own game like G-DRAGON in the reimagined Miramar. PUBG x G-DRAGON Collaboration World and items available for limited time only." The collaboration brings themed items and a unique G-DRAGON Emote Stage, available across multiple maps. The event went live on PC from September 10 and will arrive on console on September 18, followed by mobile on September 19, 2025. The G-DRAGON Emote Stage is featured on select starting islands in maps like Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi, Taego, Deston, and Rondo. Players who perform a G-DRAGON emote on the stage will see the corresponding album image displayed on screen. The feature is available in Normal Match, Ranked, and Casual Mode. BGMI 4.0 Update: PUBG-Maker Krafton Rolls Out New Spooky Soiree Theme Mode, Release Schedule and Features Revealed; Check Details.

PUBG and G-DRAGON Collaboration

