Yoo Yeon Seok's agency has dropped a statement confirming legal action against an unknown individual who accused the Korean star with false claims. FYI ,the individual had claimed that Seok insulted their father, who was working as a security guard at the actor’s apartment few years ago. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin Heading for Divorce? Here’s What ‘Crash Landing on You’ Stars’ Agencies Have to Say on the Viral Rumour!

Check It Out:

#YooYeonSeok’s Agency Proceeds With Firm Legal Action Against Anonymous Individual Who Spread False Rumorhttps://t.co/q2ezzaCbae pic.twitter.com/Y0YOKcxq3s — Soompi (@soompi) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)