Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s agencies have issued statements over the viral rumour about the Crash Landing on You stars heading for divorce. Son Ye Jin’s agency MSteam Entertainment mentioned, “This is obviously fake news. We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video].” Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Entertainment shared, “[The YouTuber’s claims are] groundless. It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review.” Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin Blessed With a Baby Boy and Fans Just Can't Keep Calm Over the Good News! (View Tweets).

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin Divorce Rumours

