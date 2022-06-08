Kim Go-eun and GOT7s Jin-young star in the Korean drama Yumi's Cells. The pair discuss their roles and what sets the second season apart from the first. Yumi's Cells is a drama about a woman who is an office worker and has many brain cells that control her completely, making it difficult for her to express herself. The show includes live action as well as 3D animation making it the first K-drama to do so. Little Women: Kim Go Eun, Nam Ji Hyun, Park Ji Hu And Wi Ha Joon To Be Part Of Korean Adaptation; Know All About The Actors Here.

