Kylie Jenner arrived as a modern bride at Met Gala 2022. The fashion icon has always wowed everyone with her sartorial choices, but this time it has been a huge let down. Twitterati is clearly not impressed with her look in a wedding gown. Yes, Kylie has dressed in a wedding gown, sported a trucker hat and a veil for Met Gala this year. Check out what netizens have to say about her look at the biggest fashion event. Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello Opts For A ‘Sustainable And Upcycled’ Look For The Event (View Pics).

Kylie Jenner At Met Gala 2022

A Mess

kylie jenner looked A WHOLE MESS at the #MetGala2022 i’m embarrassed for her, i know Kris was texting security so they can send her back home tf pic.twitter.com/lD5UkiB4ga — ⓘ AH is a narcissistic and a danger to others. (@kaminokuni___) May 3, 2022

Ahem

Why does Kylie Jenners face look like she touched a piece of wet food from the sink 😂😂😂 #immediatelyno #MetGala2022 #KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/0zAYKHGkPz — Rocio (@Roseeeluuvv) May 3, 2022

Not Impressive

Biggest Glowdown

biggest glowdown in HISTORY WORSE THAN GIGI HERS she really went from#MetGala #MetGala2022 #KylieJenner this to this wtf pic.twitter.com/6X8BTpAlZg — im mad (@imsofxkinmadd) May 2, 2022

