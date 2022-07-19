After Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar has now joined the cast of John Abraham's action-thriller Tehran. The makers today shared the on-location pics of the leads online which see the duo in dashing avatars posing with pistols. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan. Tehran: John Abraham To Star In An Action-Thriller Inspired By True Events; Film To Release On January 26, 2023.

