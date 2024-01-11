Comedian Pete Davidson candidly addressed his past ketamine addiction in the Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli, admitting to being under its influence for the last few years. The revelation included a surreal incident at Aretha Franklin's funeral, attended while high on ketamine. Davidson expressed embarrassment, acknowledging the inappropriateness of his behavior. Reflecting on the funeral, he humorously speculated on how Franklin might have reacted to his presence. Despite the humorous approach, Davidson emphasised the impact of addiction and the regrettable choices made. Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Madelyn Cline Spotted Together in NYC Post Show Cancellations (Watch Video).

Pete Davidson reveals he was high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin’s funeral: “Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She’ll never know, but still, that’s not the point.” pic.twitter.com/BSXI6x2nOt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2024

