Nicki Minaj made an epic style statement at the Met Gala. She put on a busty display and made heads turn at the event. Nicki was seen in a tiered black tulle gown that has ruffle and feather details and paired it with leather pants and oversized belt. She even sported a black baseball hat. Met Gala 2022: Twitterati Is Not Impressed With Kylie Jenner’s Modern Bride Look For the Biggest Fashion Event (View Pics).

Nick Minaj At Met Gala 2022

Stunning Rapper

Nicki Minaj and fashion designer Riccardo Tisci at the #MetGala2022 pic.twitter.com/niQBT7Ard3 — TeamBarbHive (@TeamBarbHive) May 3, 2022

