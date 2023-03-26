North West, who is 9 years old will be launching her own skincare and toy line after her mom Kim Kardashian filed for four new trademarks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been prepping for her four kids to inherit her billion dollar business empire, and being the oldest North is the first. North West Shares New TikTok with Ice Spice After Her Viral Drawing of Her.

