Odia rapper Abhinav Singh, known by his stage name Juggernaut, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented apartment in Bengaluru. According to reports, Singh, who is working in the IT capital, died by suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday (February 12). While the exact reason for his sudden passing has not been confirmed, Singh's family members claimed that he was subjected to harassment by his wife, leading to mental distress. His mother also stated that Abhinav had left behind a handwritten note, which was seized by the local police investigating the matter. Song Dae Kwan Dies at 78 Due to Cardiac Arrest; Legendary South Korean Trot Singer Was Known for Hits Like ‘Four Beats’ and ‘Sunny Day’.

Odia Rapper Abhinav Singh Found Dead in Bengaluru

Odia rapper Abhinav Singh, known by his stage name 'Juggernaut', dies under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru; Abhinav’s family has alleged mental torture by his wife and several others in a written complaint with Lalbagh police #Odisha pic.twitter.com/yEzr6L9Rkb — OTV (@otvnews) February 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)