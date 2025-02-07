Song Dae Kwan, a legendary South Korean trot singer, died on Friday (February 7) at the age of 78. The singer, who was known for hits like "Sunny Day" (1975), "Four Beats" (1998) and "One Train Ticket" (2009), reportedly passed away due to a heart attack. According to Kwan's agency, Starlineup Entertainment, the veteran singer complained of chest pain and was rushed to the emergency ward of the Seoul National University Hospital on Thursday. He died from cardiac arrest on Friday morning. Jang Mi-Ja Dies at 84; Legendary South Korean Actress Was Known for Her Roles in ‘King the Land’, ‘Clinic for Married Couples’ Among Others.

Trot Legend Song Dae Kwan Passes Away at 78

A South Korean singer, Song Dae-kwan, died at 78, due to a heart attack. RIP pic.twitter.com/PEdeDTAOGm — Rest In Peace News (@RestInpeacenews) February 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)