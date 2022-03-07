Ukrainian actor-turned-soldier Pasha Lee was killed on a sad note during Russian shelling in Irpin on Sunday (March 6). He was 33 years old. As per reports in Deadline, "Lee have joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last week to defend his native country during the ongoing invasion."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

