India has etched a historic moment in its heart, celebrating the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir with an unbridled fervour that pulsed through every corner of the nation. As Lord Ram's first jhalak bathed the land in divine light, a collective sigh of joy and gratitude rose from millions. In the digital realm, the spirit of unity echoed as a wave of heartfelt emotions cascaded from celebrities' accounts. Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt to Mahesh Babu, celebs across the industry joined the chorus of devotion, expressing their awe and gratitude. Check it out. Ram Temple Consecration: PM Narendra Modi Leads Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Consecrates New Ram Lalla Idol in Ayodhya (See Pics and Videos).

Ajay Devgn:

Can't believe I'm lucky enough to witness something as historic & auspicious as #RamMandirPranPrathistha in my lifetime. Proud to see how our entire nation has united to welcome our Ram Lalla back home in Ayodhya! यह दिन इतिहास में उस दिन के रूप में याद रखा जाएगा जब हमारे देश की… pic.twitter.com/GalftZD1Lq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 22, 2024

Riteish Deshmukh:

The wait of nearly 500 yrs is over. Our Ram Lalla is back home. On the auspicious occasion of #RamMandirPranPrathistha I join the entire country to celebrate this truly historic day. We are lucky & blessed to witness this in our life time. #JaiShriRam #JaiShriRam #JaiShriRam pic.twitter.com/zH7m9Jg5Iw — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 22, 2024

Genelia Deshmukh:

Today is truly historic. Euphoria has engulfed the entire world. Am a proud to be a voice amongst the billion chants as our Ram Lalla comes home to Ayodhya. Sare bolo #JaiShriRam !!! #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/dNdHQdRlhm — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 22, 2024

Sanjay Dutt:

From the sacred grounds of Ram Janmabhoomi to the majestic Ram Mandir, a journey woven with faith and resilience 💫 May today usher blessings and prosperity for all. जय भोलेनाथ, जय श्री राम 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/KSwE3v5kRo — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) January 22, 2024

Mahesh Babu:

Amidst the echoes of history and the sanctity of faith, the grand opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya heralds a timeless symbol of unity and spirituality. Extremely proud to witness history unfold! #AyodhyaRamMandir #JaiShreeRam 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 22, 2024

Sidharth Malhotra:

अयोध्या राम मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के शुभ अवसर पर आप सभी को शुभकामनाएं। जय श्री राम। 🚩🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 22, 2024

Vishal

Congrats dearest honourable prime minister Modi Saab on another great achievement and another feather in your cap, Jai Shri Ram. Ram mandir will be remembered for years and generations to come and a tribute to all those who laid their lives and sacrificed themselves for this… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)