Today is the third day of the grand Ramlila being held in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, which began on Wednesday. People can watch the live streaming of the 'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' live online on Doordarshan. The popular Ramlila of Ayodhya will be held virtually this year. Doordarshan National channel will host live streaming of Ayodhya's Ramlila from 7 pm to 10 pm every day till Dussehra, which falls on October 15. Ayodhya Ki Ramleela live streaming can be watched on the official YouTube Channel of Doordarshan National.

Watch live streaming of Ayodhya Ki Ramleela Day 3 below.

