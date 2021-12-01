Hollywood star Nicolas Cage will play Dracula in Universal's upcoming monster movie Renfield. The film centres on Dracula's henchman R M Renfield, who was a prominent figure in author Bram Stoker's cult classic 1897 novel. In the book, Renfield was a patient in an asylum with an obsession for drinking blood, deluded into thinking he would find immortality. Nicolas Cage Thrown Out of LA Bar After Getting ‘Completely Drunk and Being Rowdy’ (Watch Video).

He bows at the feet of the vampire king, who feeds him insects and rats and dangles everlasting life in front of him. In the movie, actor Nicholas Hoult will take on the role of Renfield. The Tomorrow War director Chris McKay is directing the feature film which is based on an original story outline from Robert Kirkman, the creator of The Walking Dead. Nicolas Cage Says He is ‘Never Going to Retire’ When Asked About His Retirement Plans.

Ryan Ridley has penned the script. The film, set up at Universal Pictures, will be produced by Skybound Entertainment's Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

