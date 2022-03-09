Sharmaji Namkeen is the last film featuring late actor Rishi Kapoor. The film directed by Hitesh Bhatia is a family entertainer that also stars Paresh Rawal in the lead. The makers have confirmed that it will be premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video on March 31.

Sharmaji Namkeen on Amazon Prime Video

RISHI KAPOOR'S FINAL FILM ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO... #SharmajiNamkeen - #RishiKapoor's final film - premieres 31 March 2022 on #AmazonPrimeVideo... Since some portions of #RishiKapoor were pending, #PareshRawal has completed the remainder of the film *in the same role*. pic.twitter.com/y4COycbbtL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 9, 2022

