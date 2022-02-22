RJ Rachana’s death has left many shocked. She reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. The 39-year-old was a popular radio jockey from Bengaluru. Rachana had also played the role of an RJ in the Kannada film Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. Her fans are mourning her loss on Twitter. RJ Rachana Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest.

Unbelievable

Cant believe she isn't anymore. Rachna famously known as pori tapori rachna, one of the famous RJs of Bangalore passed away today. Never imagined this bubbly,super talented would leave us so soon. Rest in peace Rachhu. pic.twitter.com/Zl4Eo4AXoO — Lavanya Ballal (@LavanyaBallal) February 22, 2022

The One Who Won Minds And Hearts

#RJRachana, who won the minds and hearts of scores of listeners of #Radiomirchi several years ago, died of a heart attack. It is learnt that Rachana had given up RJ profession and was alone at home. It is suspected that she suffered cardiac arrest due to depression and stress. pic.twitter.com/Vmxj9CcrBf — Raghavendra Adiga (@RaghavendraAdig) February 22, 2022

Gone Too Soon

39 and she left us due to Heart attack.. 💔 From ~ 6 years she detached from Society and in depression for her personal issues.#MentalHealthMatters#rjrachana Attend ur frns n families regularly for no reason 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8o6TlyKpSS — Hodophile.. 🚘 (@ItisWhatitisY3S) February 22, 2022

Shocked And Saddened

Shocked and saddened to hear about the sudden demise of popular RJ #Rachana from Bengaluru.#RJRachana became a household name among Bengalureans in the last decade with her unique sense of humor. May God give strength to her family, fans, and loved ones. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/Dudxf3RoFT — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) February 22, 2022

A Wonderful Human Being

Shocking! A very good human, well-known Kannada Radio Jockey, RJ Rachana, who used to cheer up her listeners passes away at 39 due to a heart attack. I am shocked. Why do people die of a heart attack at a very young age? 😭 Deeply hurt. Om Shanti.#RJRachana #sandalwood pic.twitter.com/fjTjoJXZpe — Chiru Bhat | ಚಿರು ಭಟ್ (@mechirubhat) February 22, 2022

