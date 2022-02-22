Rachana was a popular radio jockey (RJ) and her sudden demise due to cardiac arrest has left all her fans shocked. The 39-year-old RJ from Bengaluru had reportedly complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She was apparently declared brought dead to the hospital.

RJ Rachana Dies At 39

