Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was caught smoking in the stands while watching the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 match in Kolkata on Saturday, March 23. The Dunki star, who is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, was seen smoking a cigarette in the stands at the Eden Gardens as the camera showed him at the end of the 10th over. Coming to the match, KKR were put to bat by Sunrisers captain Pat Cummins and Andre Russell powered the two-time champions to 208/7. Imad Wasim Spotted Smoking in Dressing Room During PSL 2024 Final Between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United (Watch Video).

SRK Caught Smoking During KKR vs SRH Match at Eden Gardens

He is Shahrukh Khan, Bollywood actor and owner of #KKR team.. He is Smoking cigarettes openly on national TV.. - @BCCI Is smoking allowed on the ground ?? It can have a negative impact on youth.. - This is not acceptable at all. Shame on you @iamsrk#KKRvSRH #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 pic.twitter.com/IKPyemrECo — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) March 23, 2024

Shah Rukh Smoking in Eden Gardens Stands

The Megastar Shah Rukh Khan Smoking 🚬 While his Team is already smoked up by #Orangerarmy Star For A Reason 🔥🔥 #KKRvSRH #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/m3Pz0Q1QrF — RoMan (@SkyXRohit1) March 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)