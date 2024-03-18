Multan Sultans and Islamabad United clashed against each other at the PSL 2024 final at the National Stadium in Karachi. Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim displayed a strong performance as he ran through the Multan Sultans batting order, picking up five wickets. After he picked the fifer, Imad was spotted smoking cigarette in the dressing room. Fans spotted it and made the pictures and videos viral on social media. Pak Bean Spotted During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2024 Final, Pic Goes Viral.

Imad Wasim Spotted Smoking in Dressing Room During PSL 2024 Final

