Shriya Saran has recently posted some cute videos on social media. The Drishyam actress is seen playfully dancing in the rain with her daughter Radha in her latest Instagram videos. "Just because it was raining last week [sic]," Shriya captioned the cute Instagram post. The Bollywood actor is seen holding her daughter Radha and dancing joyfully in the rain shower. "Enjoying the small things of life is Blessing [sic]," a fan commented on Shriya Saran's heartwarming Instagram video. In another clip, Shriya is seen dancing wonderfully in the mesmerising monsoon rain shower. Shriya Saran Melts Hearts with Lovely BTS Snaps Featuring Daughter Radha (View Pics).

Check Shriya Saran's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

