Shriya Saran, stunning in a dark blue gown by Falguni and Shane Peacock, made a memorable appearance at an event. However, the actress has now melted hearts by sharing candid behind-the-scenes snapshots with her adorable daughter, Radha, taken just before she headed out for the event. In the photos, Shriya lovingly holds Radha in her arms, capturing the pure bond they share. Expressing her love, Shriya wrote, "My life, my everything. Just before I step out." Little Radha, sporting a delightful floral pink and blue top with pajamas, radiates happiness akin to her father, Russian businessman Andrei Koscheev. 5 Sarees From Shriya Saran's Wardrobe That are Perfect for Your Wedding Soirees!