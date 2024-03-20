Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh shared video on Instagram and made shocking claims of being harassed by Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government after he welcomed his second son. "The government is harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal." Singh can be seen saying in the clip. Nearly two years after losing their only son, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17. From Charan Kaur Heading to the Labour Room to Balkaur Singh Embracing the Baby Boy, Watch Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents’ Heartwarming Moments in This Viral Video.

Sidhu Moosewala's Father Makes Shocking Claims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balkaur Singh (@sardarbalkaursidhu)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)