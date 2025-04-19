In a video that is going viral on social media, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can be seen dancing at Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Thursday. In the short clip, Mann can be seen performing bhangra at Harshita Kejriwal's engagement ceremony, reportedly held at the Shangri-La hotel in Delhi. According to media reports, Arvind Kejriwal's daughter got engaged to Sambhav Jain in a low-key ceremony on Thursday. Harshita Kejriwal tied the knot with her college friend Sambhav Jain on Friday. The couple used to study together at the Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Delhi. Harshita Kejriwal-Sambhav Jain Wedding: AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal’s Daughter Gets Married at Kapurthala House in Delhi, Photos Surface.

Bhagwant Mann Dance Video

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann performing at the sagai/marriage of his high command Kejriwal's daughter in a 5 star hotel in Delhi pic.twitter.com/mWM4kBEYDj — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)