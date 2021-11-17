One of the most bankable South Korean entertainment industry stars, Song Joong-ki, officially confirms his next project, Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son (also known as The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate). The 35-year-old, who is riding high on the super success of Vincenzo, posted a photo on Instagram showing the script of his upcoming K-drama. And Song Joong-ki fans can barely contain their excitement, as they took to Twitter to celebrate the happy news. Song Joong-ki Flashes His Famous Smile and Easygoing Chilled Out Fashion in New Instagram Post.

Song Joong-ki and His New K-Drama, Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 송중기 songjoongki official (@hi_songjoongki)

Here's How Song Joong-ki Fans Are Celebrating The News

Super Excited

Awwwwww

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 have fun and stay safe during shooting joongki ❤️❤️ #SongJoongKi pic.twitter.com/iM2TA14pbg — Ell ★彡 🍚 (@beeniesong) November 17, 2021

He is Having a Blast

🚨 #SongJoongKi IG update!! glad that he’s having a great time filming 💓 pic.twitter.com/POE1JU3ZET — atty. (@VINCENZOtvn) November 17, 2021

So Much of Excitement

Same. Same. Same.

Chaebol Family’s Youngest Son will see the Descendants of the Sun actor pair up with Shin Hyun-been of Hospital Playlist fame. Korean dramas continue to enjoy a massive fan following across the globe. Currently, Song Joon-ki’s Descendants of the Sun co-actor and ex-wife, Song Hye-kyo’s latest drama series, Now, We Are Breaking Up, has captivated everyone.

