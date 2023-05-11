The film 2018 has entered the Rs 50 crore club worldwide in just 7 days. The film about the floods in Kerala that left the state in devastation has been having huge box office success, and is expected to pass Rs 27 crore in India and $3 million overseas. Congratulations to the cast and crew! 2018 Movie: Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Tanvi Ram and Director Jude Anthany Joseph Celebrate Film's Box Office Success With Cake.

View 2018 BO Update Here:

#2018Movie Entered the coveted ₹50 crores Club in style in 7 Days At the End Of the Day the film will surpass ₹27 crores From India & $3M From the Overseas Markets Well Deserved Success 👏 pic.twitter.com/VkDnb7AXxr — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) May 11, 2023

