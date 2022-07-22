All eyes are on the 68th National Film Awards announcement that would be honouring the best films of 2020 in Indian Cinema. However, Twitterati feels that Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar deserves to win the Best Actor award for his performance in the film Soorarai Pottru. He essayed the role of Nedumaaran Rajangam aka Maara in this film helmed by Sudha Kongara. If that happens, then it would be Suriya’s first National Film Award. Check out what fans have to say. 68th National Film Awards Winners: Here’s How You Can Watch the Winner Announcements Live Online.

#SooraraiPottru - Eagerly waiting to know if the movie gets any award(s)🤞#Suriya, #SudhaKongara & team definitely deserves one 👍 68th National Film Awards for films released in 2020 will be announced Today at 4PM👍 ஜெய்ச்சிடு மாறா ❣️ pic.twitter.com/dFWRgr0lS8 — VCD (@VCDtweets) July 22, 2022

68th National Award Announcement today @ 4PM Hope #Suriya sir wins his first #NationalFilmAwards for his best performance for #SooraraiPottru #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/zJf1qlng46 — Dr. G. Sakthi vignesh MD., FPCI., MBA (@sakthivignesh88) July 22, 2022

I Wish #Suriya wins his first #NationalFilmAwards for his best performance for #SooraraiPottru Infact This movie Sd also get #NationalAward in some categories. Awards to be announced by evening. pic.twitter.com/FteUVbFfxw — Dhiren Patel (@DhirenP66827872) July 22, 2022

He Deserves National Award 👍 Thats it . Thats the Tweet #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/zS7CzzMsZq — R O L E X (@SuriyaFandom) July 22, 2022

