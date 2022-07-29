International Tiger Day is held every year on July 29. This day is observed to raise awareness for tiger conservation. Malayalam superstar Mammootty shared a dapper picture of himself on Instagram and captioned ‘Happy tiger day’. It didn’t take much time for this pic to go viral across social media platforms. Many posted his picture on Twitter and called him as the ‘Lion’. Some even commented saying ‘when the LION wishes his jungle mate’. International Tiger Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Lauds Conservationists Working To Protect Tigers.

Mammootty’s Insta Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

The Lion

Photogenic Mammukka

ഇക്ക.@mammukka.🥰 He Is A " PHOTOGENIC " 👌🏻 No Matter What Costume He Weared..🥰 Happy tiger day 🐅#mammootty #mammookka pic.twitter.com/hYNdS2ZWwg — MFWAI BANGALORE (@MfwaiBangalore) July 29, 2022

TRUE

Fans Can't Keep Calm

