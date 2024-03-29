Prithviraj Sukumaran and director Blessy's film Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, released in the theatres on March 28. Prior to the theatrical release of the film, a special screening was held on March 24, and it was attended by acclaimed director Mani Ratnam as well. The director had previously commended the duo for their outstanding work in the film after watching the special screening. Following its release, the film has garnered widespread praise from both critics and audiences. Mani Ratnam also sent a special message to the director, praising Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life. Blessy shared a screenshot of the message he received from Mani Ratnam regarding their film. Mani Ratnam congratulated Blessy in the message and applauded his efforts in creating this masterpiece. He also praised Prithviraj Sukumaran for his hard work in portraying the role. Additionally, he expressed his satisfaction with the film's ending, not making it too dramatic. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Grosses Rs 5.83 Crore in Kerala on Opening Day – Reports.

Check Out Mani Ratnam’s Message for Blessy Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blessy (@blessyofficial)

