Prior to the theatrical debut of Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, a special screening was organised, with numerous celebrities, including filmmakers and actors, in attendance. Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam shared his thoughts after watching the survival drama, praising director Blessy’s film as a visual spectacle and commending Prithviraj Sukumaran’s performance. He said, “Prithviraj has really done an amazing work.” Mani Ratnam extended his congratulations to the entire team for presenting such a brilliant film. The lead actor even expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Mani Ratnam on receiving his views. Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life Song ‘Hope’: AR Rahman Croons a Soul-Stirring Number for Prithviraj Sukumaran–Blessy’s Survival Drama (Watch Video).

Mani Ratnam Reviews Aadujeevitham AKA The Goat Life

