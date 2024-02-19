Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming film Aadujeevitham will hit the big screens on April 10, 2024. The film is directed by Blessy and is based on the novel Golden Days by Benyamin, which recounts a true incident. According to the latest reports coming up, the survival drama film's release is now postponed. According to the reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Aadujeevitham will now be released on March 28, 2024. The Goat Life Aka Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran Shares a Glimpse Into Inspiring Journey of a Man Who Just Wouldn’t Give Up in New Poster.

Aadujeevitham Preponed to March 28, 2024:

Industry Talk :#Aadujeevitham Release date preponed to March 28th(Thursday) 2024 pic.twitter.com/7ICcATTboR — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 19, 2024

