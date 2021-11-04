Fans of Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde are in for a sweet treat on the occasion of Diwali 2021! The makers of Acharya have released the promo video of the beautiful melody “Neelambari” on this day. The song shows how RC is impressing Pooja with his graceful dance moves and it is indeed a visual treat to watch the duo together. The complete video of this song sung by Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara will be released on November 5.

Watch Below The Promo Video Of Neelambari From Acharya:

