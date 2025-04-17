South actress MG Abhinaya married her longtime boyfriend, Sunny Varma aka Vegesana Karthik on Wednesday, April 17. The Mookuthi Amman actress took to her Instagram handle to share the joyous news with her fans and followers, posting heartwarming pictures from the wedding. The ceremony took place at the JRC Convention Centre in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Abhinaya captioned her post, "Knotted forever (Red heart emoji) April 16th, 2025." The actress got engaged to Sunny Varma in March 2025. ‘Mookuthi Amman’ Actress MG Abhinaya Gets Engaged to Her Long-Time Beau in Intimate Temple Ceremony (See Pic).

South Indian Actress MG Abhinaya Ties the Knot With Long-Time Beau Sunny Varma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.g Abhinaya (@abhinaya_official)

