Abhinaya Krishna, popularly known as Ahdire Abhi, has reportedly sustained serious injuries while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming film. The shooting of this untitled project is taking place in Hyderabad and the accident happened while Adire confronted a fighter. The Jabardasth fame star has apparently received 15 stitches on his hand. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a few days.

Adire Abhi Injured

