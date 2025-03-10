South actress MG Abhinaya, most popular for her role in Mookuthi Amman (2020), has announced her engagement. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress surprised her fans and followers by sharing a candid picture capturing the special moment from her engagement day. The photo featured her hand alongside that of her fiance as they ring a temple bell together, seeking divine blessings. However, she did not reveal his identity. Her post was captioned, "Ring the bells, count the blessings—forever starts today!" The happy announcement comes just a month after Abhinaya revealed that she has been in a relationship for over 15 years with her childhood friend. Actress Vaibhavi Shandilya Marries Cinematographer Boyfriend Harshwardhan J Patil in Traditional Marathi Wedding Ceremony in Kolhapur (See Pics).

South Actress MG Abhinaya Gets Engaged With Her Long-Time Boyfriend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by M.g Abhinaya (@abhinaya_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)