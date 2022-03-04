RJ Balaji was last seen in the film Mookuthi Amman, which had also marked his directorial debut. The actor has now shared on social media that he would be sharing the title of his next film and also its first look on March 18. The film is produced under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects banner in association with Romeo Pictures.

RJ Balaji On His Next Project

