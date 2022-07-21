Nithya Menen is popularly known for her works in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. It was recently reported that the actress is planning to tie the knot with a Mollywood actor. The actress, who will next be seen in 19(1)(a), has slammed rumours of her wedding. She told Manoramaonline, “There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that are spreading on social media. I wish the media would take the effort to verify the truth before publishing such stories.” Athiya Shetty Slams Rumours Of Wedding In Three Months With Beau KL Rahul (View Post).

Nithya Menen On Marriage

