There were reports doing rounds that Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are ready to take their relationship to the next level. It was reported that the couple’s wedding would be taking place in three months. The actress took to Instagram and slammed rumours of her wedding. She mentioned, “I hope I’m invited to the wedding that’s taking place in 3 months. Lol.” Athiya Shetty and Beau KL Rahul To Tie Knot in Next Three Months; Preparations Underway for the Wedding – Reports.

Athiya Shetty’s Insta Story

Athiya Shetty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

