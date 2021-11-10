Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, features a stellar star cast. Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon would be seen in the lead. Vatsal Sheth, who shot to fame for his role in the TV show Just Mohabbat, will be portraying the character Indrajeet in the upcoming magnum opus. The handsome hunk recently wrapped up his portions in the film and shared a series of pictures from the wrap up party. He can be seen posing with Prabhas, Om Raut and other cast and crew members. The actor has thanked the film’s director for making him a part of the project.

Vatsal Sheth Thanks Team Adipurush

