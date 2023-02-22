The new song "Malli Malli" from the movie Agent is now out. Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya star in this new video, which also features glimpses of behind the scenes while filming the song. And the two seem to have great chemistry on and off screen. CCL 2023: Akhil Akkineni Smashes 91 Runs in 30 Balls in Telugu Warriors vs Kerala Strikers Match, Leaves Fans in Awe!

Watch Akhil and Sakshi in Malli Malli:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)