Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram and penned a long note highlighting he has wrapped his schedule for Ajayante Randam Moshanam. Along with it, he also shared stills of his look from the period drama. "Here I am, signing off after a shoot that was fun, joyful, satisfying, demanding and above all, a continuous learning experience," a part of his post reads. Check it out. Ajayante Randam Moshanam: Tovino Thomas Unleashes His First Look Poster as Manniyan the 'Master Thief of Chiyothikavu' (View Pic).

Tovino Thomas on Ajayante Randam Moshanam:

