Ajith Kumar is one such actor who never fails to disappoint his fans, both in real and reel. The superstar, who is an inspiration to many across the globe, has won six medals at the 47th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship 2022. He has won four gold medals and two bronze medals in rifle and pistol events, which had taken place at the Trichy Rifle Club. 9 Throwback Pictures of AK61 Star Ajith Kumar That Will Leave You Amazed!

Ajith Kumar Wins Six Medals At 47th TN State Shooting Championship

