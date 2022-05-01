Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith celebrates his 51st birthday today. He is one of the biggest stars in the Tamil industry, having debuted in 1990 with En Veedu En Kanavar in a minor role. Till date, he has featured in more than 50 movies. He is the recipient of several honors which includes three Cinema Express Awards, four Vijay Awards, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards and three Filmfare Awards South. He introduced himself as a romantic hero with Kadhal Kottai (1996), Kadhal Mannan and Aval Varuvala (1998). Ajith earned wider recognition and fame with his dual role act in a vigilante film Citizen (2001). He also starred in the high-grossing Tamil film of all-time Mankatha (2011), where he portrayed the role of an antihero. AK61: Ajith Kumar’s Prep Look for His Third Collab With H Vinoth Will Grab Your Attention!

Apart from his acting career, he is a motorcar racer with various records. He participated in the MRF Racing Series in 2010. He is one among very few Indians to race in the International sphere and Formula championships. Also, the Valimai actor enjoys a huge fan following on his social media handles. Ajith is married to actress Shalini, and is a father of two children. Ajith Kumar Birthday Special: From Mankatha to Nerkonda Paarvai, 7 Best Films of Thala Ranked As per IMDB Rating (LatestLY Exclusive).

On the occasion of his 51st birthday, let's take you on a pictorial trip of Ajith Kumar's life with some amazing throwback pictures:

Ajith Kumar with Michael Jackson...

Ajith Kumar's Evergreen Stylish Look...

One From Ajith Kumar's Wedding Day...

Ajith Kumar's Childhood Pictures are Surely Unmissable...

Thala Ajithkumar Sir Childhood Unseen Rare Pictures...!!! 💝💖💞 Good Night Sweet Dreams My Loving ThalaAjith Bloods...!!! ❤😍💐#Valimai #ThalaAjith pic.twitter.com/zzhM2mKLwp — Gracy Angel ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@Thala_Angel007) December 15, 2020

Ajith Kumar As Racer...

Ajith Kumar's Family Pic...

Can You Recognise Ajith Kumar From His School Day's Photos...!!

Here's A Rare Childhood click of #ThalaAJITH sir :) 🎭 How many of you like this RETWEET now ..🎉🕴️#Valimai • #AjithKumar • #Thala pic.twitter.com/UWJherkUlI — AJITH FANS UNIVERSE 🏆 (@AjithFansUniv) September 14, 2021

Ajith Kumar's Record As Formula 2 Race Driver...

Ajith Kumar actor Ajith is a certified Formula race driver! He is ranked number 3 in India at his peak! IT is an incredible record as he is one of the best drivers of Forumla 2.#Valimai#ThalaAjith#28YrsOfSELFMADETHALAAjithpic.twitter.com/szXqttVcZI — ᎫϴᎻΝΝᎽ ᎠᎬᎬᏢᵀʰᵃˡᵃ ᴿᵃˢᶦᵍᵃⁿ (@MSD_RAFI_V1) August 3, 2020

This Collage Is Too Cute To Be Missed...

On the work front, Ajith will be next seen in an upcoming actioner titled AK61. The flick will be helmed by H Vinoth. However, he was last seen in action-thriller Valimai, starring Karthikeya and Huma Qureshi, among others. We wish this immensely lovable actor many many happy returns of the day!

