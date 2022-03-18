Makers of Ajith Kumar's next AK62 took to social media and officially confirmed and launched the movie on Friday (March 18). The statement reads, "We proudly announce our next film with Mr. Ajith Kumar AK 62 to be directed by Mr. Vignesh Shivan, music composed by Mr. Anirudh, produced by Mr. Subaskaran. This project will be headed by Mr. G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran. The shooting of the film will commence by the end of this year and release by mid next year. The other cast and crew details will be announced soon. Lyca is very proud and happy to have joined hands with Mr. Ajith Kumar." AK62: Vignesh Shivan To Helm Ajith Kumar’s Next, Nayanthara To Play The Female Lead – Reports.

