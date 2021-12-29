South superstar Ajith Kumar's Valimai is one of the highly anticipated films of 2022. While the makers are yet to announce the trailer release date of the action-thriller, we hear that the trailer is going to be out tomorrow (December 30). Also, it's been reported that Valimai's trailer is going to be three minutes long. Helmed by H Vinoth, the film will see Ajith playing the role of a cop. FYI, Ajith's Viswasam trailer was also released on the same date - December 30, but in 2018.

Valimai Update:

Viswasam Trailer - 30.12.2018 Valimai Trailer - 30.12.2021 — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) December 29, 2021

