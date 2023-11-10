Amala Paula and Jagat Desai’s wedding was a dreamy affair. The couple tied the knot on November 5 in Kochi. The marriage of the lovebirds took place in the presence of their families and close friends. The couple has shared their wedding video and it looks straight out of a fairytale. From tears of happiness to sealing it with a kiss, take a look at the magical moments from Amala and Jagat’s wedding day. Amala Paul-Jagat Desai Wedding Photos: Bholaa Actress Gets Married to Boyfriend in Kochi, Shares Beautiful Pics on Instagram.

Amala Paul And Jagat Desai Wedding Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magic Motion Media (@magicmotionmedia)

